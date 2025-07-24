HR Grapevine

Workers in the legal sector are more likely than employees in any other sector to call for more financial support from their employer to help them with essential living costs, according to new research from employee benefits technology provider, Zest.
Three quarters (75%) of legal employees want support with energy bills or discount vouchers for food shopping as part of their workplace benefits packages, compared to an average of 68% across all sectors and just 58% amongst workers in education.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from