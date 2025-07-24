HR Grapevine

Four in five UK employees have received smaller pay awards in 2025 compared to last year, with pay awards standing at 3% for the seventh consecutive rolling quarter, new data from Brightmine, the HR data and insights provider, reveals.
After a period of historically high settlements in response to inflation, Sheila Attwood, HR Insights and Data Lead at Brightmine, explained “we’re now seeing the return of employer pay restraint.”
