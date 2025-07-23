HR Grapevine

A worker at a Morrisons-owned abattoir walked out of his job after just eight days, claiming he had been "singled out" in a workplace group chat involving a lewd Secret Santa gift.

Barry Cochrane, who began work as a healthy & safety specialist for meat supplier Woodheads (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morrisons) on 11 December 2023, said he felt "horrified and ridiculed" after discovering that senior managers had shared an image of a heat-sensitive mug which, when hot, revealed the slogan “I LOVE TEA BAGGING” and a cartoon of male genitals wrapped in a bow tie.