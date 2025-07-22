HR Grapevine

4 mins read

Supermarket pay row | Tesco heads to Court of Appeal in £4bn equal pay dispute

Tesco supermarket exterior signage sky

Tesco has returned to the Court of Appeal to challenge an earlier tribunal decision, in a long‑running legal case that could cost the retailer up to £4 billion. About 49,000 current and former store staff, most of them women, allege they are paid less than the largely male workforce in Tesco’s distribution centres for work of equal value.

Row centres on expert evidence

At the heart of the latest argument is whether Tesco can rely on an economist to argue that market forces - rather than sex - explain the gap between shop‑floor and warehouse pay.

