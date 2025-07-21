HR Grapevine

5 mins read

House of Lords | 'Day one' unfair dismissal rights blocked in major blow to Employment Rights Bill

Big Ben and Houses Parliament

The House of Lords has voted to remove a key clause from the Employment Rights Bill that would have granted employees protection against unfair dismissal from their first day in the job.

Peers instead backed an amendment that introduces a six-month qualifying period, replacing the Government’s original proposal for day-one rights. The amendment, tabled by Conservative peer Lord Sharpe of Epsom, passed by 304 votes to 160 during a debate.

