HR Grapevine

The House of Lords has voted to remove a key clause from the Employment Rights Bill that would have granted employees protection against unfair dismissal from their first day in the job.
Peers instead backed an amendment that introduces a six-month qualifying period, replacing the Government’s original proposal for day-one rights. The amendment, tabled by Conservative peer Lord Sharpe of Epsom, passed by 304 votes to 160 during a debate.
