HR Grapevine

A couple who were dismissed by Waitrose after taking an unauthorised trip abroad claimed they were discriminated against because they returned to work with “tanned skin”. But a tribunal has rejected their argument, finding they were sacked for gross misconduct due to their absence.

Paul Hedger and Kalina Dimitrova, who were employed at the Aylesbury branch of the upmarket retailer, took legal action against parent company John Lewis Partnership for race discrimination, harassment and unfair dismissal after travelling to Bulgaria despite having had their leave request denied.