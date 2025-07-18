HR Grapevine

3 mins read

'Deep concern' | FCA staff threaten industrial action over proposed hybrid working changes

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is facing the threat of industrial action after members of Unite the Union overwhelmingly opposed potential changes to the regulator’s hybrid working policy.

In an open letter to the FCA’s executive committee, union representatives revealed that 93% of members voted in favour of taking action short of a strike, such as refusing to comply with any new attendance threshold, if mandatory office time is increased beyond the current 40%.

