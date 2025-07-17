4 mins read

‘HR is an absolute ****show’ | Candy Crush maker reportedly replacing laid-off staff with AI

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Candy Crush Saga mobile game

King, the Microsoft-owned developer best known for making games like Candy Crush and Farm Heroes Saga, is reportedly laying off employees and replacing them with AI tools.

Speaking to mobilegamer.biz, several sources claimed they built and trained many of the tools that are effectively replacing their work.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Don't monitor like Musk - increase employee surveillance at your peril
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Manipulation' | Don't monitor like Musk - increase employee surveillance at your peril

1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

RTO pressure | 1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds

Dedication to sport provides many HR professionals with valuable leadership skills
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 6 mins read

Game on | Dedication to sport provides many HR professionals with valuable leadership skills

Fragmented Tech: The Silent Killer of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Fragmented Tech: The Silent Killer of HR

Building an Agile Job Architecture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Now

Building an Agile Job Architecture

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni