HR Grapevine

King, the Microsoft-owned developer best known for making games like Candy Crush and Farm Heroes Saga, is reportedly laying off employees and replacing them with AI tools.
Speaking to mobilegamer.biz, several sources claimed they built and trained many of the tools that are effectively replacing their work.
