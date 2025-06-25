Continue reading for FREE!

“We’ve definitely started looking into all things HR-systems and data related,” he says. “And although we’re a long way off being a leader in this, we’ve certainly started using AI to start improving data accuracy, to automate repetitive tasks, and generate real-time reporting. We’re using it for trend analysis, for things like wellbeing – and linking it to engagement scores and turnover – which is great for our managers.”
He continues: “But what we’re not yet there with, is introducing more unstructured data – such as exit interviews. Tools we’re starting to use do record meetings, and this picks up on sentiment analysis, so I’m excited to see how we can apply this to our people data.”
So what does this spell for those in data? Gallard says: “As a profession, I think we do need to rapidly up-skill ourselves in our use of data, and while AI probably isn’t a panacea just yet, I think there’s interesting times ahead – around how we can apply pay-gap data to rates of promotion, for example. Our ability to use data to create inclusive atmospheres for employees is really within reach.”
Although Gallard also says the use of AI in analytics still needs to be treated with caution (he says he worries that new entrants into people analytics will not know their craft if AI is too dominant, too quickly) – he is clearly very much on the advocate’s side of the pendulum, and suggests that others need to transition to this too – to a ‘how AI can help HR’ rather than AI is threatens analytics’ camp.
My own sense is that there is so much more AI can do – without it impacting the role of people analytics – but people analytics folks don’t know it yet
“We all know there is a general uneasiness about it, and this is shown by our own research,” says Sheila Attwood, Senior Content Manager, Data and HR Insights at Brightmine.
“We found 72% of organisations we surveyed revealed HR needs up-skilling in data analytics, but at the same time, there was a marked lack of tech adoption that can bring about this, with just 3.6% organisations saying they’ve formally adopted AI in their HR functions.” She continues: “My own sense is that there is so much more AI can do – without it impacting the role of people analytics – but people analytics folks don’t know it yet.”
