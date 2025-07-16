HR Grapevine

Moët Hennessy is facing a £1.1 million lawsuit from a former executive who claims she was subjected to a toxic workplace culture, including being told she needed “anti-seduction” training and was “gagging for it”.

Maria Gasparovic, the company’s former chief of staff to executive Jean-Marc Lacave, was dismissed in June 2024, four months after she raised concerns with HR about the conduct of senior colleagues while based at the champagne maker’s headquarters in Paris.