HR Grapevine

Moët Hennessy is facing a £1.1 million lawsuit from a former executive who claims she was subjected to a toxic workplace culture, including being told she needed “anti-seduction” training and was “gagging for it”.
Maria Gasparovic, the company’s former chief of staff to executive Jean-Marc Lacave, was dismissed in June 2024, four months after she raised concerns with HR about the conduct of senior colleagues while based at the champagne maker’s headquarters in Paris.
