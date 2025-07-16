3 mins read
1 comment

£1m lawsuit | Moet Hennessy whistleblower allegedly told she was 'gagging for it'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Moët Hennessy engraved stone sign

Moët Hennessy is facing a £1.1 million lawsuit from a former executive who claims she was subjected to a toxic workplace culture, including being told she needed “anti-seduction” training and was “gagging for it”.

Maria Gasparovic, the company’s former chief of staff to executive Jean-Marc Lacave, was dismissed in June 2024, four months after she raised concerns with HR about the conduct of senior colleagues while based at the champagne maker’s headquarters in Paris.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR experts react to ban on NDAs in cases of workplace abuse
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Huge milestone' | HR experts react to ban on NDAs in cases of workplace abuse

The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on' workplaces?
BHN Extras
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on'...

Is training meeting the new obligations of the Employment Rights Bill?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

Compliance concerns | Is training meeting the new obligations of the Employment Rights Bill?

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni