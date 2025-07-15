HR Grapevine

Hiring activity in the UK fell again in June as businesses pulled back on recruitment amid ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the latest KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs.

The monthly survey, based on feedback from around 400 recruitment agencies, showed that permanent job placements dropped at their fastest rate in nearly two years. Temporary staff billings also fell at the quickest pace since February. Employers cited concerns about rising costs and a lack of confidence in the wider economic outlook.