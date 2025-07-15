HR Grapevine

It’s easy to see why Unite is furious. Bin workers in Birmingham have been offered a raw deal – pay cuts of up to £8,000, blocked negotiations, and a process that the union describes, with reason, as “effectively fire and rehire.” Their anger is justified and their members deserve better.

Last week, after growing frustrated with a lack of support from Labour chiefs, the union held an emergency motion and "overwhelmingly voted to re-examine its relationship with Labour". It also suspended Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's membership of the union, alongside local Labour figureheads in Birmingham.