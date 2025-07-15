5 mins read

RTO pressure | 1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Woman working laptop on clock

New CIPD research reveals a growing mismatch between employer and employee expectations that saw more than a million UK workers – and younger workers in particular - leave their jobs in the past year due to a lack of flexibility.

The research also points to growing tension between employers and employees over hybrid working. More than half of UK employees (53%) said they felt pressure to spend more time in the workplace and more than one in ten (14%) employers plan to introduce or increase mandated days in the office.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Workers with second jobs at highest level since records began as money worries mount
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

Financial wellbeing | Workers with second jobs at highest level since records began as money worries mount

It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Prevention, not intervention | It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to

The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on' workplaces?
BHN Extras
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on'...

Faster, Smarter, & More Human: A Recruiters' Guide to AI for Hiring
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Faster, Smarter, & More Human: A Recruiters' Guide to AI for Hiring

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni