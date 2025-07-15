HR Grapevine

New CIPD research reveals a growing mismatch between employer and employee expectations that saw more than a million UK workers – and younger workers in particular - leave their jobs in the past year due to a lack of flexibility.

The research also points to growing tension between employers and employees over hybrid working. More than half of UK employees (53%) said they felt pressure to spend more time in the workplace and more than one in ten (14%) employers plan to introduce or increase mandated days in the office.