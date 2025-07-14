HR Grapevine

A worker who claimed he was repeatedly mocked about his age - including an alleged “old git” by a company director - has lost a tribunal claim for age discrimination, harassment and victimisation against his employer.

Ashok Ahir, who worked as an internal audit assistant at the family-run jeweller F Hinds, reported that he was subjected to age-related slights and forced out of his job after raising a grievance. However, the tribunal found his claims were “not well-founded” and dismissed the case in its entirety.