HR Grapevine

The government has launched a new pilot aimed at cutting the number of people being signed off work through sick notes, with ministers saying too many are being “written off” without support.
Under the £1.5 million WorkWell Primary Care Innovation Fund, 15 regions across England will test new ways to help people with health conditions remain in or return to work, while easing pressure on GPs.
