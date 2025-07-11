4 mins read

School holidays | Working parents are worrying about childcare this summer - how can HR help?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Children doing arts and crafts

More than half (58%) of UK parents are stressed about arranging childcare ahead of the upcoming school summer holiday, new research has revealed. Additionally, 72% of parents surveyed said they would utilise a local workspace or nearby office, closer to home, in order to reduce this stress.

The research carried out by International Workplace Group (IWG), a leading platform for workspaces, found that the stress of the summer holidays is particularly felt by those with younger children. Three-quarters (76%) with children under the age of seven said they are worrying about balancing childcare and work during the upcoming summer break.

