HR Grapevine

The Government’s pledge to raise living standards across the UK faces a substantial challenge as many workers continue to feel financially insecure, researchers have warned.
New analysis from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, of a representative survey of 3,796 UK workers, finds that one in six (17%) report they struggle to pay their bills each month, and four in ten workers (43%) say they have little income left for savings or holidays.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from