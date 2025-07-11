HR Grapevine

Two thirds (67%) of HR professionals believe that colleagues who aren’t already using AI risk falling behind, potentially creating a ‘two-tier workforce’ in the process.
This is based on recent survey findings from people performance platform Culture Amp which also show that despite 79% of HR professionals regularly using generative AI to improve their efficiency at work, 77% of those using the technology are self-taught, suggesting a shortfall in formal AI training across organisations.
