HR Grapevine

The BBC has sacked Gregg Wallace, the former MasterChef host, following a surge of workplace misconduct claims. More than 50 new complaints, ranging from inappropriate language to allegations of groping and exposing himself, have emerged, spanning his 17-year career at the broadcaster.
The controversy centres on an independent probe by the law firm Lewis Silkin, commissioned by Banijay UK, which produces MasterChef.
