HR Grapevine

Employees who are subject to harassment or discrimination will no longer be silenced by controversial non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), as part of amendments to the Employment Rights Bill.
Changes set to be introduced to the Bill, which is due to return to the Lords next week, will void NDAs used by employers against employees who have been subjected to harassment, including sexual harassment or discrimination in the workplace – no longer forcing them to suffer in silence.
