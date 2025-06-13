Continue reading for FREE!

Originally a branch of the CIPD for more than 40 years, since last July, the London HR Network has officially de-coupled from the Institute to become its own distinct entity, run by Craig McCoy – former HRD at Compaq, BT and BSkyB – who has chaired the group for the last decade. Since then, through reaching out to commercial partners [it wasn’t funded when part of the CIPD], the group has started to morph into what McCoy says he’s always wanted it to be – a much larger, and UK-wide group, rather than just fixating on London. So much so, in fact, that it’s already expanded into Manchester, is about to host its first meet-up in Cardiff this September, and in light of all this will shortly be rebranded the ‘HR Connection Group’ – finally dropping the ‘London’ part altogether. “We’ve grown to around 5,000 members,” says McCoy, “and we are still growing. We hold events three times a month – either breakfasts, round-tables or evening events – that are free for members, and they attract people who simply want to peer-network in a safe place, discuss trends, learn from each other and find opportunities. Around 15-20% are between jobs, and do networking for this reason,” he says. “But most also want to learn and share best practice socially.” Growth is such that McCoy has recently created a ‘top-end’ group of 200 or so HRDs that have to be vetted by him, and who can become part of an HR Connection WhatsApp group. But fundamentally, he says, the real draw is the face-to-face element. He says: “I’m actually finding the group, and especially the WhatsApp group, to be more powerful than LinkedIn now,” he says. “LinkedIn members can only join 50 groups, and that’s as far as it takes you. But here, I know people really value meeting in person. I find that people that are interested in networking now actually make time for it.”
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: