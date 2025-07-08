HR Grapevine

Newly released documents indicate the chief executive of P&O Ferries earned a pay rise of at least 55% in 2023, amid public and parliamentary outcry surrounding his move to sack nearly 800 workers.
The jump in compensation saw ferry operator boss Peter Hebblethwaite take home £683,000 during the financial year, making him the highest-paid director at the firm.
