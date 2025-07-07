HR Grapevine

5 mins read

'Below the standard' | Former Royal Navy chief sacked over affair with subordinate

Royal Navy logo signboard exterior

The former head of the Royal Navy has been dismissed and stripped of his commission following an affair with a female subordinate. The decision, made by the Defence Council, followed an investigation triggered by a complaint from the woman’s husband.

Admiral Ben Key, 59, had already stepped back from his duties in May while the allegations were examined. The Ministry of Defence concluded that his behaviour had “fallen far short” of the values expected of senior military figures.

