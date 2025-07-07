HR Grapevine

The former head of the Royal Navy has been dismissed and stripped of his commission following an affair with a female subordinate. The decision, made by the Defence Council, followed an investigation triggered by a complaint from the woman’s husband.
Admiral Ben Key, 59, had already stepped back from his duties in May while the allegations were examined. The Ministry of Defence concluded that his behaviour had “fallen far short” of the values expected of senior military figures.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from