7 mins read

'Long overdue' | Bereavement leave to be extended for parents facing early pregnancy loss

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Couple hugging in hallway silhouette

Parents who experience a miscarriage before 24 weeks of pregnancy will be entitled to bereavement leave under a proposed change to UK law. The government has announced plans to amend the Employment Rights Bill so that parents who suffer a pregnancy loss at any stage are legally entitled to time off work to grieve.

Currently, statutory parental bereavement leave only applies to parents who lose a child after 24 weeks of pregnancy. This means those who experience miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or other forms of early loss are not guaranteed any time off unless their employer grants it voluntarily.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

RTO pressure | 1 million+ workers have changed jobs over a lack of flexibility, CIPD finds

It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Prevention, not intervention | It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to

The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on' workplaces?
BHN Extras
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on'...

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

Cheers to better support: Alcohol awareness at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Cheers to better support: Alcohol awareness at work

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni