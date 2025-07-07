HR Grapevine

Parents who experience a miscarriage before 24 weeks of pregnancy will be entitled to bereavement leave under a proposed change to UK law. The government has announced plans to amend the Employment Rights Bill so that parents who suffer a pregnancy loss at any stage are legally entitled to time off work to grieve.

Currently, statutory parental bereavement leave only applies to parents who lose a child after 24 weeks of pregnancy. This means those who experience miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or other forms of early loss are not guaranteed any time off unless their employer grants it voluntarily.