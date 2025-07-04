HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Rachel Reeves | Parliament's inaction during Chancellor's tears should be a lesson for all employers

During Prime Minister’s Questions this week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was visibly upset - at one point, crying in the House of Commons chamber. In a place where political combat is the norm, emotion is often seen as weakness. But even so, what happened (or rather, what didn’t happen) should concern anyone who cares about workplace wellbeing.

Because, while the Chancellor had tears streaming down her cheeks - something even people watching on TV couldn't miss - the Prime Minister just inches away seemed either unaware or worse, indifferent.

