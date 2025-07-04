4 mins read

'Insufficient time' | HR faces scramble to respond to rapid skilled worker changes

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
International arrivals at busy airport

Major changes to the UK’s immigration system will take effect from 22 July, with new visa rules that tighten skilled worker routes and close off overseas recruitment for social care roles.

The reforms, laid before Parliament this week, are part of a broader overhaul designed to reduce net migration and shift employer focus towards domestic workforce development.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

BMW bosses spied on disabled worker in botched bid to prove sick pay fraud
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Highly unusual step' | BMW bosses spied on disabled worker in botched bid to prove sick pay fraud

UK job market sees sharpest rise in candidates since pandemic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

KPMG report | UK job market sees sharpest rise in candidates since pandemic

Angela Rayner suspended by Unite: A principled stand or short-sighted?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Opinion | Angela Rayner suspended by Unite: A principled stand or short-sighted?

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

Interview with Confidence: A Practical Guide to Compliance, AI, and Legal Risk
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Interview with Confidence: A Practical Guide to Compliance, AI, and Legal Risk

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni