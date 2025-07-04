HR Grapevine

Major changes to the UK’s immigration system will take effect from 22 July, with new visa rules that tighten skilled worker routes and close off overseas recruitment for social care roles.
The reforms, laid before Parliament this week, are part of a broader overhaul designed to reduce net migration and shift employer focus towards domestic workforce development.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from