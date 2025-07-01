2 mins read

Definitely, maybe an HR issue | Staff productivity could nosedive as Oasis fans try to score last-minute reunion tickets

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Singer Oasis performing on stage live

As the highly anticipated Oasis tour begins on 4th July, experts are predicting worker productivity will plummet as millions of fans try to bag a re-sale ticket. 

When Oasis tickets went on sale in August last year, it was reported that 14 million people attempted to buy tickets. With around 1.4 million sold, that leaves a staggering number of fans still searching for their chance to see the band live.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR experts react to ban on NDAs in cases of workplace abuse
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Huge milestone' | HR experts react to ban on NDAs in cases of workplace abuse

The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on' workplaces?
BHN Extras
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | The flexibility illusion - how can HR tackle staff burnout, isolation, & 'always on'...

Is training meeting the new obligations of the Employment Rights Bill?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

Compliance concerns | Is training meeting the new obligations of the Employment Rights Bill?

Fragmented Tech: The Silent Killer of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Fragmented Tech: The Silent Killer of HR

Onboarding Tech you shouldn’t be without: The importance of employee integration
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Onboarding Tech you shouldn’t be without: The importance of employee integration

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni