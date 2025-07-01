HR Grapevine

3 mins read

'Pejorative' | Calling someone a 'Karen' is 'borderline racist, sexist & ageist', tribunal judge says

Calling someone a “Karen” is “borderline racist, sexist and ageist”, a tribunal judge has said, describing the slang term as “pejorative” and inappropriate in legal proceedings.

The remark - a stereotype of an antagonistic, middle-aged white woman - was made during the case of Sylvia Constance, a 74-year-old Black British support worker who brought claims of unfair dismissal, direct race and age discrimination, and victimisation against Harpenden Mencap, a charity providing services for adults with learning disabilities.

