HR Grapevine

Calling someone a “Karen” is “borderline racist, sexist and ageist”, a tribunal judge has said, describing the slang term as “pejorative” and inappropriate in legal proceedings.

The remark - a stereotype of an antagonistic, middle-aged white woman - was made during the case of Sylvia Constance, a 74-year-old Black British support worker who brought claims of unfair dismissal, direct race and age discrimination, and victimisation against Harpenden Mencap, a charity providing services for adults with learning disabilities.