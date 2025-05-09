4 mins read

Tight squeeze | HSBC facing major desk shortage at new London HQ

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HSBC facing major desk shortage at new London HQ

HSBC could face a major logistical headache when it relocates its London HQ in 2027, with projections indicating a shortage of thousands of desks as the bank pushes ahead with a three-day-a-week office attendance policy.

According to Bloomberg, senior leaders at the bank have forecast a shortfall of as many as 7,700 desks when HSBC makes the move from its long-standing base at Canary Wharf to the Panorama St Paul’s building on Newgate Street.

