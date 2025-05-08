Continue reading for FREE!

In an industry shaped by digital transformation, heightened price sensitivity, and greater focus on sustainability, Poundland has recognised that customer expectations are changing, and the skills needed to meet them are changing too. The business has responded by embedding professional development into its wider talent strategy, with a focus on agility, innovation and commercial capability across all levels of the organisation.

The discount retailer’s strategic partnership with Arden University is central to the strategy, offering colleagues access to flexible, accredited leadership development programmes designed around real-world retail challenges.

Responding to change with skills that add value

Poundland’s investment in upskilling comes at a time of increasing complexity in retail, as businesses navigate supply chain pressures, rising operational costs, and evolving shopping behaviours. For Matt Ralphs, Talent & Recruitment Manager UK & ROI at Poundland, the case for action is clear.

“Upskilling is not just a benefit; it’s a necessity to future-proof our teams,” he explains.

The company’s learning programmes, delivered in partnership with Arden University, are designed to be practical, accessible, and aligned to the day-to-day realities of store operations and head office roles. Apprenticeships are offered at multiple levels, including the Level 6 Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship and the Level 7 Senior Leadership Apprenticeship with MBA.

Gina Hawkins, Apprenticeship Lead & Talent Acquisition Coordinator, says these programmes allow employees to adapt to new technologies and customer expectations in-store and online. “Whether it’s digital transformation or sustainability, upskilling helps us stay ahead of the curve. Our programmes reflect real-world retail challenges, thanks to our close collaboration with Arden.”

Critical skill areas include leadership, people management, digital literacy, and commercial acumen. Ralphs adds: “We focus on developing practical skills that deliver real value on the shop floor. Arden University’s curriculum supports development in these critical areas, helping our people stay competitive.”