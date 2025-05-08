HR Grapevine

2 mins read

'Just not fair' | Tribunal backlog leaves 450,000 in legal limbo

Tribunal backlog leaves 450,000 in legal limbo

The backlog of open cases at the UK employment tribunals have continued to rise hitting 49,800 at the end of Q4 2024 – a 23% increase on the backlog of 39,000 cases that existed 12 months before, says Littler, the specialist employment law firm.

Littler has previously warned that the introduction of a range of new employment rights in the Government’s Employments Rights Bill is set to lead to further increases in the employment tribunals’ already worrying backlog.

