HR Grapevine

The backlog of open cases at the UK employment tribunals have continued to rise hitting 49,800 at the end of Q4 2024 – a 23% increase on the backlog of 39,000 cases that existed 12 months before, says Littler, the specialist employment law firm.
Littler has previously warned that the introduction of a range of new employment rights in the Government’s Employments Rights Bill is set to lead to further increases in the employment tribunals’ already worrying backlog.
