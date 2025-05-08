HR Grapevine

A group of charities, academics and other rights organisations and campaign groups have come together to call for a comprehensive review of parental leave, including the maternity, paternity and shared parental leave and pay framework.
Co-ordinated by Working Families, the UKs national charity for working parents, the signatories are offering expertise and evidence to support the Government’s promised review.
