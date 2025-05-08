4 mins read

'Overdue rethink' | Campaigners call for overhaul of UK parental leave system

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Campaigners call for overhaul of UK parental leave system

A group of charities, academics and other rights organisations and campaign groups have come together to call for a comprehensive review of parental leave, including the maternity, paternity and shared parental leave and pay framework.  

Co-ordinated by Working Families, the UKs national charity for working parents, the signatories are offering expertise and evidence to support the Government’s promised review. 

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Tribunal backlog leaves 450,000 in legal limbo
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

'Just not fair' | Tribunal backlog leaves 450,000 in legal limbo

Why employers must heed WEF's £9trillion wellbeing warning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Yoga & icebergs | Why employers must heed WEF's £9trillion wellbeing warning

Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Exclusive | Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model

Eco-friendly, Budget-friendly: A Guide to Sustainable Employee Benefits in 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Eco-friendly, Budget-friendly: A Guide to Sustainable Employee Benefits in 2025

HCM and Payroll Buyer's Guide: Mapping the right HR and payroll solution to your business outcomes
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

HCM and Payroll Buyer's Guide: Mapping the right HR and payroll solution to your business outcomes

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni