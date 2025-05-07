HR Grapevine

After some stunning results at last week’s local elections - which even Nigel Farage admitted were beyond his wildest dreams - Reform UK was quick to insist it would eradicate remote working and DEI officers within the 10 councils it now controlled.
“[Remote workers] all better really be seeking alternative careers very, very quickly” said Farage after a successful night for the party.
