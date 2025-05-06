HR Grapevine

NHS bosses in Scotland have apologised to staff after a report found evidence of a toxic workplace culture across its women’s services, including distrust of leadership, concerns over bullying, and a widespread fear of speaking up.

The independent review of operations at NHS Lothian, conducted over several weeks, was commissioned following a whistleblowing report which highlighted patient safety concerns, staff shortages, and dysfunctional working relationships, particularly in the obstetrics triage and assessment unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.