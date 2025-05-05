HR Grapevine

Menstrual symptoms are quietly derailing women's careers, with nearly half of women (42%) stating their periods have negatively impacted their salary progression or chances of a promotion - a figure almost identical to the career impact reported for pregnancy (43%).

The findings from Superdrug Online Doctor highlight an important but under-reported workplace inequality, with younger women bearing the brunt of the problem. Among women aged 16–25, a staggering 64% report that their period symptoms have stunted their salary and promotion opportunities.