HR Grapevine

New global employment trend data shows HR managers are the corporate role least affected by artificial intelligence (AI), with an average ‘AI impact’ score of just 1 out of 100.

According to the latest Remote Recruiting Report, compiled by global employment experts Remote, while many specialised technology and data roles are already feeling the effects of automation, people-focused positions such as recruiters (4), talent managers (4), and communication officers (6) are experiencing minimal disruption. Other low-risk roles include marketing executives (6), marketing managers (7) and sales managers (8).