3 mins read

Future of work | HR managers least at risk from AI growth, new report suggests

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR managers least at risk from AI growth, new report suggests

New global employment trend data shows HR managers are the corporate role least affected by artificial intelligence (AI), with an average ‘AI impact’ score of just 1 out of 100.

According to the latest Remote Recruiting Report, compiled by global employment experts Remote, while many specialised technology and data roles are already feeling the effects of automation, people-focused positions such as recruiters (4), talent managers (4), and communication officers (6) are experiencing minimal disruption. Other low-risk roles include marketing executives (6), marketing managers (7) and sales managers (8).

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Co-op staff told to keep cameras on during meetings after cyber attack
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Proactive steps' | Co-op staff told to keep cameras on during meetings after cyber attack

HRDs' 'second lives' (and why it makes them better people professionals)
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

HR careers | HRDs' 'second lives' (and why it makes them better people professionals)

Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Exclusive | Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model

Build, Buy, Borrow, or Bot: Tackling the skills crisis with agile talent sourcing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Build, Buy, Borrow, or Bot: Tackling the skills crisis with agile talent sourcing

Moments that Matter | Plan your next CSR campaign to boost social impact and employee engagement
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Moments that Matter | Plan your next CSR campaign to boost social impact and employee engagement

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni