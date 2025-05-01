2 mins read

RTO debate | PwC to discipline employees who break return-to-office rules, says Chief People Officer

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
PwC to discipline employees who break return-to-office rules, says Chief People Officer

PwC has confirmed it will take disciplinary action against staff who fail to meet its mandatory office attendance rules, according to its Chief People Officer.

The Big Four accounting giant, which employs 23,000 people in the UK, introduced a tougher hybrid working policy in January requiring employees to be on-site at least three days a week.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HRDs' 'second lives' (and why it makes them better people professionals)
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

HR careers | HRDs' 'second lives' (and why it makes them better people professionals)

Employment Rights Bill putting “brakes on hiring”, retailers warn
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Gov must listen' | Employment Rights Bill putting “brakes on hiring”, retailers warn

Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Exclusive | Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model

Eco-friendly, Budget-friendly: A Guide to Sustainable Employee Benefits in 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Eco-friendly, Budget-friendly: A Guide to Sustainable Employee Benefits in 2025

How to win budget and buy-in for your people initiatives
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

How to win budget and buy-in for your people initiatives

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni