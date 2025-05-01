HR Grapevine

A part-time worker’s claim against the London Underground has failed at an Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT), after the judge found that his cancelled overtime request was not due to his part-time status.

Mr J Mireku, a Customer Service Supervisor who worked part-time under a job share agreement, alleged he had been treated less favourably than full-time colleagues in breach of the Part-Time Workers (Prevention of Less Favourable Treatment) Regulations 2000.