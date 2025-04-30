HR Grapevine

Fitness giant Peloton failed to properly implement reasonable adjustments for an autistic employee, exposing him to an unsuitable sensory environment, an employment tribunal has ruled.
The London Central Employment Tribunal found that Mr C Saunders, who worked part-time at Peloton’s Covent Garden studio, was placed at a substantial disadvantage because of his autism, ADHD and depression, and that the company’s failures led to his resignation.
