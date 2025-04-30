HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Worker safety | More than half of whistleblowing reports come from HR

More than half of whistleblowing reports come from HR

HR reports make up more than half of whistleblowing reports, according to new data from Safecall’s Benchmark report.

55% of all reports stem from human resources, heavily outweighing reports of dishonest behaviour, health and safety and general complaints. Though they make up the majority of submissions, HR reports have declined slightly in the past year, falling by 3%.

Exclusive | Viral CEO talks move to abandon four-day workweek… for a 32-hour model

'Call it out' | BBC taking 'immediate action' as workplace culture review published

Flexible working | Why won't HR departments hire part-time HR professionals?

Balancing Careers and Care: What 3,000 UK Parents and Carers say they need from their employers

Moments that Matter | Plan your next CSR campaign to boost social impact and employee engagement

