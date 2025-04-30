HR Grapevine

HR reports make up more than half of whistleblowing reports, according to new data from Safecall’s Benchmark report.
55% of all reports stem from human resources, heavily outweighing reports of dishonest behaviour, health and safety and general complaints. Though they make up the majority of submissions, HR reports have declined slightly in the past year, falling by 3%.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from