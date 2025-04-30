HR Grapevine

A survey of HR Directors (HRDs) of leading retailers reveals the scale of concerns about the impact of the Employment Rights Bill.
Over 70% of retail HRDs felt the Bill would have a negative or very negative impact on their business, with fewer than one-in-ten believing it would have a positive impact.
