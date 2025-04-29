HR Grapevine

A Marks & Spencer (M&S) worker has won claims of automatic unfair dismissal and pregnancy discrimination after a tribunal found she was dismissed immediately after telling her manager she was pregnant.
Mrs Nilgun Kayahan Kolan, who worked in the bakery section at the retailer’s Watford branch, was employed for only a short time before her dismissal in October 2023.
