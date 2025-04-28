HR Grapevine

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) civil servant who was disciplined for taking an Uber airport run and going shopping during working hours has lost his tribunal claims for racial harassment, direct race discrimination and victimisation.

Victor Stanley-Idum, who describes himself as Black African, brought the case against the MoD after receiving an informal warning over concerns about his availability and conduct, including leaving his laptop behind while on an airport run, and being unavailable during working hours after a trip to buy a Hoover.