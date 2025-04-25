HR Grapevine

Revolut is using a points-based system to assess staff conduct, with scores directly influencing employee bonuses, the fintech revealed in its 2024 annual report.
The controversial internal tool, called 'Karma', was launched in 2020 and is designed to promote good risk and compliance behaviour among staff.
