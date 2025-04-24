HR Grapevine

British workers are among the least engaged and most emotionally strained in Europe, according to Gallup’s latest State of the Global Workplace report – a warning sign for UK businesses hoping to drive productivity amid economic uncertainty.

The study, which is based on survey data from over 160 countries, found that only 13% of European employees are engaged at work, placing the continent last globally. Engagement globally also fell for the first time since 2020, dropping from 23% to 21%. The UK was specifically highlighted for high levels of disengagement, sadness, and loneliness, trends Gallup links to a collapse in manager wellbeing and appreciation in the workplace.