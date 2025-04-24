HR Grapevine

Police chiefs will soon have the power to automatically dismiss officers who fail background checks, under new government reforms designed to raise standards and restore public trust in policing.
From May 14th, passing vetting will become a legal requirement for all serving police officers. The strengthened dismissal powers - laid out before Parliament on Wednesday - are part of a broader effort to ensure those unfit to serve can no longer remain in post, even when existing misconduct procedures fall short.
