HR Grapevine

£25k tribunal | Worker returns from maternity leave to find office shut down

Worker returns from maternity leave to find office shut down

A worker has been awarded more than £25,000 after her employer shut down her office without informing her, leaving her to return from maternity leave to an empty building.

Anna Munkevics successfully brought claims of pregnancy and maternity discrimination, constructive and automatic unfair dismissal, breach of contract, and equal pay against Echo Personnel Ltd. 

