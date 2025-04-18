3 mins read

House of Lords | Peer sparks debate over 'banter ban' in Employment Rights Bill​

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Peer sparks debate over 'banter ban' in Employment Rights Bill​

The UK government's proposed Employment Rights Bill, currently under scrutiny in the House of Lords, has ignited a heated debate over a provision critics have dubbed the "banter ban".

Clause 20 seeks to extend employer liability to instances where employees face harassment from third parties, such as customers or clients, even in cases of overheard conversations.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Accenture blocked from £50m TfL contract after axing DEI measures
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Supplier criteria’ | Accenture blocked from £50m TfL contract after axing DEI measures

People Director, Everflow - blind hiring at one of Europe's fastest-growing firms
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | People Director, Everflow - blind hiring at one of Europe's fastest-growing firms

How mergers & acquisitions impact workplace culture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Change management | How mergers & acquisitions impact workplace culture

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni