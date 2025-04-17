HR Grapevine

Nearly half of UK businesses (46%) are currently struggling with staff shortages, according to new research by Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work.
A survey of 2,000 UK business owners and hiring managers reveals that nearly a fifth (38%) of firms that are short-staffed say the biggest challenge is filling vacancies, while a third (34%) say it’s retaining talent.
