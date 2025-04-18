2 mins read

Opinion | In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, the 'human' in 'HR' matters even more

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, the 'human' in 'HR' matters even more

This week’s Supreme Court ruling - that the terms “man”, “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological sex - will undoubtedly be welcomed by some as legal clarity. But for others, it may feel like a loss, a rollback of recognition, or a threat to their identity. It’s why, in moments like these, the “human” part of “human resources” needs to come to the fore.

This is a deeply sensitive and polarising issue. At its heart lie complex questions of law, identity, and inclusion. It is crucial to stress that the ruling does not remove protections for transgender people in the workplace.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

House of Lords | Peer sparks debate over 'banter ban' in Employment Rights Bill​

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Supplier criteria’ | Accenture blocked from £50m TfL contract after axing DEI measures

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | People Director, Everflow - blind hiring at one of Europe's fastest-growing firms

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Balancing Careers and Care: What 3,000 UK Parents and Carers say they need from their employers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni