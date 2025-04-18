HR Grapevine

This week’s Supreme Court ruling - that the terms “man”, “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological sex - will undoubtedly be welcomed by some as legal clarity. But for others, it may feel like a loss, a rollback of recognition, or a threat to their identity. It’s why, in moments like these, the “human” part of “human resources” needs to come to the fore.

This is a deeply sensitive and polarising issue. At its heart lie complex questions of law, identity, and inclusion. It is crucial to stress that the ruling does not remove protections for transgender people in the workplace.